Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Hits Market Cap of $562.99 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00003918 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $562.99 million and approximately $310.13 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.02 or 0.00616060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00073678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00087194 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00019240 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.38 or 0.00239226 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,579,035 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

