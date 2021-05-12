Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,401 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.8% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $663,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,270.06 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,323.30 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,231.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1,948.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,483.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

