Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 4.2% of Nkcfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $2,270.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,231.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,948.77. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,323.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,483.21.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

