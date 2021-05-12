Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Torray LLC

Torray LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Torray LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Torray LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,270.06 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,323.30 and a one year high of $2,431.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,231.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,948.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,483.21.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

