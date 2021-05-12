Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Boosted by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 55I LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $227,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 175,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $360,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,270.06 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,323.30 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,231.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,948.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,483.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.