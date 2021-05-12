AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 349,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter.

IBD opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $28.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.29.

