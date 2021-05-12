AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 134.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,675 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,173 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 77,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 11,788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $54.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.10. The company has a market cap of $222.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

