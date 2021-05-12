AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 184.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,215 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 19,589 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $2,373,000,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,041,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,300,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,251,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,857 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 89.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,655,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $212,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.87. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $242.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.