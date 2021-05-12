AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,206,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 19,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 16,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.