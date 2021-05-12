AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 218.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in 3M by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 9,971.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,595,271 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMM stock opened at $203.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. 3M has a 1-year low of $131.12 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.77. The firm has a market cap of $118.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

