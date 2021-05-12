Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been assigned a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €50.78 ($59.74).

Get Alstom alerts:

Shares of ALO stock opened at €45.23 ($53.21) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €44.50 and a 200-day moving average of €43.94. Alstom has a 1-year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 1-year high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.