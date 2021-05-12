Altimmune (ALT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Altimmune to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 659.33%. On average, analysts expect Altimmune to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALT stock opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09.

ALT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Altimmune currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

In related news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,731 shares in the company, valued at $140,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

