Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMRN. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amarin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.18 and a beta of 2.58. Amarin has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.21 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amarin by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 52,820 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 15,697 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 20.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,020,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 171,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

