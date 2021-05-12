Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMRN. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amarin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.
Shares of Amarin stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.18 and a beta of 2.58. Amarin has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amarin by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 52,820 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 15,697 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 20.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,020,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 171,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.
About Amarin
Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.
See Also: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.