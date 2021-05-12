AMATEN Hits Market Cap of $507,275.30 (AMA)

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. AMATEN has a market cap of $507,275.30 and approximately $777.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMATEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0670 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AMATEN has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AMATEN Coin Profile

AMA is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial . The official website for AMATEN is www.amaten.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

AMATEN Coin Trading

