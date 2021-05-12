Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.6% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $605,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 3,446 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,223,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,495 shares of company stock worth $440,950,967. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,223.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,282.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3,203.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,330.00 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,135.79.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.