Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of Wealth Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,896,000. Barr E S & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $4,687,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,495 shares of company stock valued at $440,950,967. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,135.79.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,223.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,282.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,203.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

