Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Raised by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,226 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.6% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 3,446 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,223,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,135.79.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,495 shares of company stock worth $440,950,967. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,223.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,330.00 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,282.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,203.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

