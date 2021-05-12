Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $4,175.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. Truist Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price objective (up previously from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,148.02.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $41.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3,182.88. The stock had a trading volume of 45,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,171. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,282.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,203.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,330.00 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,495 shares of company stock valued at $440,950,967. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $605,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,252 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

