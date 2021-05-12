Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.710-4.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.21 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.24 billion.Amdocs also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 1.140-1.200 EPS.

NASDAQ:DOX traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.68. 1,137,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amdocs has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $82.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.62.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

