Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.140-1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Amdocs also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.710-4.840 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOX. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.41 and a 200 day moving average of $71.62. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $82.38.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

