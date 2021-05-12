AMEPAY Trading 25.7% Lower Over Last Week (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. In the last week, AMEPAY has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for about $0.0516 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AMEPAY has a market cap of $12.89 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.46 or 0.00553528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00071798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00250461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003960 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $654.59 or 0.01205940 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00034127 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars.

