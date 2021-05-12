Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,896 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 56,048 shares.The stock last traded at $20.67 and had previously closed at $20.43.

AMTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

The company has a market cap of $794.11 million, a PE ratio of 340.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Miguel Palacios bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,917.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,782,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after buying an additional 148,333 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,260,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

