American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAOU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAOU)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 1,834 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 78,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03.

American Acquisition Opportunity Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMAOU)

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for American Acquisition Opportunity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Acquisition Opportunity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.