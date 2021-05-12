American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 10,671 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 0.9% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $54,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AXP traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,116. The company has a market cap of $123.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.83. American Express has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $160.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

