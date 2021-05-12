American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) CEO Carl H. Lindner III Sells 86,760 Shares

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 86,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $11,207,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AFG stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.01. 365,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,149. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $130.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.40.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. American Financial Group’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

