American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from William Blair

American International Group (NYSE:AIG)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG opened at $50.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.87. American International Group has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $52.70.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in American International Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in American International Group by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in American International Group by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 12,467 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.