American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) CEO Sells $10,007,780.48 in Stock

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
AMT stock traded down $5.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.96. 1,460,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,242,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,214,000 after buying an additional 58,469 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.5% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,995,000 after buying an additional 25,954 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on AMT. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.
About American Tower
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.
Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.