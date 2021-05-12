American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) CFO Sells $4,647,645.27 in Stock

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
AMT traded down $5.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,438. The company has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.19, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.00.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.
