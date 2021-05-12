American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) CFO Sells $4,647,645.27 in Stock

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AMT traded down $5.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,438. The company has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.19, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.00.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.