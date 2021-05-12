American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 585,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,854 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of American Water Works worth $87,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $153.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.50 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

