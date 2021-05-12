American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.67.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $100.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 2.28. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $43.28 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.67.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $431.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.80 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. On average, research analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

