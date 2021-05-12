American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Gap Down to $103.47

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $103.47, but opened at $98.27. American Woodmark shares last traded at $99.06, with a volume of 125 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. American Woodmark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.34 and its 200-day moving average is $95.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $431.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.80 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

