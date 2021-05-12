AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.04 Million

Analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will announce $78.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.30 million to $78.77 million. AMERISAFE reported sales of $83.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year sales of $312.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $307.00 million to $318.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $308.70 million, with estimates ranging from $301.80 million to $315.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AMERISAFE.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%.

AMSF stock opened at $62.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.14 and its 200 day moving average is $60.03. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $53.90 and a one year high of $70.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.22%.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $78,381.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at $585,767.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 45.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMERISAFE (AMSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.