Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Boosted by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 189.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,680 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amgen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after buying an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Amgen by 4,644.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after purchasing an additional 952,081 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,185,000 after acquiring an additional 568,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,578,000 after acquiring an additional 412,976 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $252.47. 63,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,823. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.89. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.62.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $544,455. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

