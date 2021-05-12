Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.87.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMRS. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Amyris by 280.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Amyris during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Amyris by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,452,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after acquiring an additional 489,364 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Amyris by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 117,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 66,157 shares during the period. 43.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amyris stock opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. Amyris has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.36 million. Amyris’s revenue was up 507.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amyris will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

