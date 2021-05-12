ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.63

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.63 and traded as low as $4.50. ANA shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 27,569 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALNPY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ANA in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ANA in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get ANA alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.38.

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for ANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.