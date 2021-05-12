Analog Devices (ADI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Analog Devices to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $150.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $100.09 and a 52 week high of $164.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.16 and its 200 day moving average is $148.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,566.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,396 shares of company stock worth $8,385,638. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

