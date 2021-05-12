Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Increased by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $40,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $3.87 on Wednesday, hitting $146.97. 128,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,371. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $100.09 and a one year high of $164.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,396 shares of company stock worth $8,385,638. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

