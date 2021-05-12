Analysts Anticipate Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Aurora Cannabis posted earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.83). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. The business had revenue of $51.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC cut Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.68.

NYSE ACB traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,669,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,136,928. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 3.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 221.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

