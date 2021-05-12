Analysts Anticipate Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to Announce $4.41 EPS

Brokerages expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to post $4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.91 and the lowest is $3.47. Capital One Financial reported earnings per share of ($1.61) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 373.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year earnings of $17.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.63 to $22.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $15.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.62 to $21.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.02) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 18,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.21. 37,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,910. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $51.91 and a twelve month high of $160.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.47, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

