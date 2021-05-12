Analysts Anticipate International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.24 Billion

Equities research analysts expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to report $18.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.22 billion and the highest is $18.26 billion. International Business Machines posted sales of $18.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year sales of $74.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.81 billion to $74.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $75.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $74.54 billion to $76.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Business Machines.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $144.22 on Wednesday. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $148.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Business Machines (IBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.