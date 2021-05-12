Analysts Anticipate Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to report $47.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.80 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported sales of $44.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year sales of $194.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $187.96 million to $198.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $203.78 million, with estimates ranging from $195.73 million to $209.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGC. TheStreet upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

PGC stock opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $606.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $33.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

In related news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $176,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

