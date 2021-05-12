Analysts Anticipate SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to post $2.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.62 and the lowest is $2.53. SBA Communications reported earnings of $2.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year earnings of $10.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.33 to $10.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.92 to $11.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on SBAC. KeyCorp increased their target price on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.45.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $291.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.95. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $328.37. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1,942.87 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in SBA Communications by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in SBA Communications by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

