Analysts Anticipate TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $799.11 Million

Analysts expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to report sales of $799.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $807.40 million and the lowest is $791.60 million. TopBuild reported sales of $646.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.54.

In other TopBuild news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,689. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $896,349,000 after purchasing an additional 182,061 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,936,000 after purchasing an additional 238,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $68,665,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $62,477,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in TopBuild by 9.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 331,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,361,000 after acquiring an additional 27,331 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $210.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $80.77 and a twelve month high of $235.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

