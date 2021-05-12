Analysts Expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.13). Hallmark Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 128%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.37). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $115.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.97 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

HALL traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,899. The stock has a market cap of $66.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HALL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 105,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 23,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

