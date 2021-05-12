Analysts Expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.70 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will post $8.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.56 billion to $8.87 billion. Northrop Grumman reported sales of $8.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year sales of $35.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.49 billion to $35.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $37.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.09 billion to $38.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Northrop Grumman.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.08.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,774,381. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $5,643,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $368.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $340.64 and a 200 day moving average of $310.84. The firm has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $378.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrop Grumman (NOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.