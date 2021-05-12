Analysts Expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Will Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Analysts expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to post $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.84. Teradyne posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

In other news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,116,179.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,826.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,015,684.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,834,326.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER stock traded down $6.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.60. 1,908,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. Teradyne has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $147.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradyne (TER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.