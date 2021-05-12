Analysts Expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Zynex reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%.

ZYXI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities upgraded Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

ZYXI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.96. 206,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,185. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynex has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $486.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Zynex by 18.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Zynex by 3.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Zynex by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Zynex by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

