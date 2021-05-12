Analysts Offer Predictions for Prudential Financial, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

PRU stock opened at $104.91 on Monday. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $108.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of -291.42, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.98.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,998,000 after purchasing an additional 146,092 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 337.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,236,000 after purchasing an additional 32,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

