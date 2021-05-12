Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE: FVI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/3/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pi Financial.

4/30/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$10.75 to C$8.50.

4/29/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$10.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.50 to C$10.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$11.25 to C$9.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.75 to C$12.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$12.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.25 to C$12.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$11.25 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.75. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

TSE FVI traded down C$0.11 on Wednesday, hitting C$7.76. 250,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,176. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.18. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.39 and a 12 month high of C$12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$134.90 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.8500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant bought 20,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.43 per share, with a total value of C$148,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 559,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,158,771.61. Also, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant bought 33,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, with a total value of C$263,960.53. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,533,899 shares in the company, valued at C$12,269,357.46.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

