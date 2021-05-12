Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Russel Metals (RUS)

Russel Metals (TSE: RUS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/6/2021 – Russel Metals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$33.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Russel Metals was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$26.00.

5/6/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$28.50 to C$32.00.

5/5/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$28.50.

4/5/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Russel Metals was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

TSE RUS opened at C$32.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.95. Russel Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.70. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Get Russel Metals Inc alerts:

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$674.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.46%.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 40,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.13, for a total value of C$1,291,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,044,717.18.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.