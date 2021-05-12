Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Russel Metals (RUS)

Russel Metals (TSE: RUS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/6/2021 – Russel Metals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$33.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Russel Metals was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$26.00.
- 5/6/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$28.50 to C$32.00.
- 5/5/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/16/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$28.50.
- 4/5/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2021 – Russel Metals was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.
TSE RUS opened at C$32.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.95. Russel Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.70. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.93.
Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$674.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.
In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 40,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.13, for a total value of C$1,291,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,044,717.18.
Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
